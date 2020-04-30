A Spanish news anchor has been accused of cheating on his girlfriend after viewers spotted a semi-naked woman while he was filming a live segment.

ALSO READ:

Alfonso Merlos, 41, was hosting on the Estado de Alarma channel live on YouTube from his home, amid the coronavirus lockdown when the scantily clad lady walked into the background of the shot.

Alfonso Merlos, pictured, was hosting on the Estado de Alarma channel from his home when viewers spotted a semi-naked woman walking behind him, and has been accused of cheating

Eagle-eyed viewers were quick to note that the woman was not his partner Marta López, a former star of the Spanish ‘Big Brother’ reality show, and then discovered that she was Alexia Rivas, a 27-year-old journalist.

After accusations that he was cheating on his ‘Big Brother’ star girlfriend Marta López, Merlos has addressed the situation and insisted that he and López have broken up.

“If you think that my attitude has not been correct or that there are things that I have not done well,” he said. “I have no problem asking for forgiveness, although my goal was not to harm someone else,” he added.

Journalist Alexia also added that she has been seeing the anchor for a few weeks, and that he said he was single when they started seeing each other.

“I didn’t get into a relationship, he told me he was single. We have been [seeing each other] three weeks,” she told Socialité.

In another twist to the drama, Spanish Big Brother star Marta López said that she was still with Merlos at the time, and described the situation on live TV ‘shameful’.

“I had been mad at Alfonso for four days. He didn’t want me to do something that affected my family. I did it, and he got mad. We argue,” she told the outlet.

According to Spanish news outlet Lecturas, Merlos and López had fallen out over an ex-boyfriend of hers, causing them to spend four days apart, during which the broadcast occurred.

The publication claimed that a call from López’s ex, whom she shares a son with, reportedly sparked the argument that led to the pair separating for four days.