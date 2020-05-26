Tina Knowles, mother of American singer and songwriter, Beyonce, has shared adorable childhood photos of herself and her daughter.

The photos captured both mum and daughter in an old fashioned baby bonnet wearing similar dresses with Beyonce’s photo coloured while her mum’s remained black and white.

Taking to Instagram, the mother posted the collage photo which had Beyonce sticking out her tongue.

She captioned it: “Who is who? Me and Bey as bonnet babies I should have turned hers black and white! But don’t know how.”

