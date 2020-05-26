General captain of the national team, Asamoah Gyan, says Charles Kwablan Akonnor will quit as Black Stars coach if his job is interfered with.

Coach Akonnor, 45, was named the new head coach of the Black Stars following the exit of his former boss Kwesi Appiah on December 31 last year.

According to him, Mr Akonnor, who is a former Hearts of Oak and Kotoko coach, has the requisite experience to coach the national team but will resign if his job is steered by others.

“C.K. is a man of his word. I have had a meeting with him and people who are close to him can testify that no one can dictate to him,” he told Adom TV’s Agoro ne Fom with Kweku Obeng Mystro.

“He will do what favours him as a coach in the sense that when things do not go on well, he takes the blame.

“We Ghanaians should allow the coach to do his work. He should take control of the national team so that when things go wrong, he can be blamed.

“If you [force] players on him and he doesn’t perform, who are you going to blame? But I think C.K. has played in Germany and with his mentality, no one can dictate to him.

“I’m reliably informed that he quit most of the clubs [he coached] because he didn’t want anyone to dictate for him.

“He has coached the big clubs in the country. He has gone through the ranks and still improving himself so I think we should give him the support to do the job,” he added.