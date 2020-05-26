Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has disclosed that he has 147 houses in Accra, Tema and Kumasi.

Speaking exclusively on Joy News, the controversial lawmaker said the buildings have been rented to corporations in the three metropolises.

“I invest in buildings. Cars are not investments. I have 147 houses but I don’t live in all of them. I rent them. In real estate, you don’t make that much money but it makes you comfortable,” he said.

According to him, he would never take any of his businesses or upcoming ones to a village.

“You should know the right business to invest in. Focus on what it brings you and not the nature of the business,” he said.

