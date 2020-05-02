Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has revealed how he became rich before attaining age 40.

Mr Agyapong, telling his rags to riches story in an interview on YFM, narrated how he made over $1million in 1996.

In a report published by Yen.com, Mr Agyapong is reported to have said when then American president, Bill Clinton, introduced United States (US) visa lottery he was the person who brought it in Ghana for the first time.

Mr Agyapong said he had promised himself to be a millionaire at age 40. He added that after the US visa programe ended he had made $1, 145,000 on September 30, 1996.

The New Patriotic Party guru said after realising that money he called his workers and gave each person $20,000 and popped champagne to celebrate his success.

Mr Agyapong said he took 567 people to the US when the visa lottery was introduced in Ghana in 1996.

Listen to audio below: