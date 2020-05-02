An Imam (Muslim CLeric) in Bauchi state has been publicly flogged for defying social distancing order to hold prayers with over 10 people.



The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (Rtd.), has placed a ban on religious gathering to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.



A video posted on Instagram by @TundeEdnut shows the Imam being flogged by one of the palace guards of the Emir of Azure, Bauchi State.



“The emir of Azare, Bauchi state, directed his Dogaris (palace guards) to mete out instant punishment to any Imam who held mosque prayers with more than 10 people and did not maintain any social distancing.



“One Imam thought he was above the law and held prayers in a jam-packed mosque, but someone reported him to the Dogaris and he was caught and flogged on his yansh,” Tunde Ednut’s caption read.



