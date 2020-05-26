The MP for Assin Central has hit hard at government for awarding what he termed as ‘juicy contracts’ to National Democratic Congress (NDC) faithful at the expense of members of the governing party.

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong said the immediate past NDC government resourced its people for the eight years they were in power, marginalising members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In an interview with JoyNews’ Mamavi Owusu-Aboagye, he said the current administration is depriving its people of contracts, offering them rather to members of the opposition party.

“NDC stayed in power for eight years and sidelined NPP people…So if you want to balance the equation, NPP in power also needs to resource its people for eight years.

“But the current NPP government is dealing more with the NDC and I have a problem with it.”

When asked whether he never had government contracts during the NDC reign, Mr Agyapong said, “it was only former President Mahama who asked the Energy Ministry to pay my $14m. It took six solid years for them to pay the money for a project that was completed in 2008.”

He said it took Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to validate his claims after his wife appeared before them 77 times for questioning.

The Assin Central legislator also reiterated his resolve to quit politics after the 2024 general election.

Kennedy Agyapong said going to Parliament is the most “stupid” job on earth apart from being an assemblyman.

To him, it is better to concentrate on his business and other engagements in order to live a better life rather than wasting his time representing his constituents.