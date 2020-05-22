Ghanaian Afropop singer, Wendy Addo, popularly known as Wendy Shay, has shared a childhood photo of herself with her mum.

The photo captured little smiley Wendy in a green dress with her mum who wore an Ash skirt and top suit squat.

ALSO READ:

The mum and daughter photo comes days after the 2020 Mother’s Day celebration on May 10, 2020.

Taking to Twitter, the Rufftown Records Signee said she does not need Mother’s Day to show her love.

Watch the photo below: