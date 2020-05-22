Fans of Ghanaian rapper, Pappy Kojo, who is currently in lockdown in Italy, are subtly mocking him over his new look in a new video he posted on Instagram.

The rapper is unable to return to Ghana due to the country’s borders’ closure over the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19.

ALSO READ:

In the video, which captured ‘Fante Vandam’ as he is popularly known sipping a glass of milk in his balcony, he appeared to have put on weight coupled with his grown beard.

The video comes days after he revealed he might not be returning to Ghana because he is getting used to the lifestyle in Italy.

Some of the comments read:

@ameyaw112: “Obolo”

@joeyfrif.86: “@pappykojo u dy gain weight for ur face oo..

@reginavanhelvert_: “Obolo tui tui”

Watch the video below: