About 245 Ghanaian deportees from Kuwait will be allowed into the country in spite of the border closure, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has said.

He indicated that, all 245 people, who will arrive in the country on Saturday, May 23, 2020 will be mandatory quarantined for COVID-19 for 14 days before being discharged.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Mr Oppong-Nkrumah said the decision was reached by Cabinet to allow the deportees into the country.

He explained that due to the closure of the border, a special flight arrangement has been made for the deportees to return home.

However, the cost will be taken care of by the Kuwaiti government.

Meanwhile, the government is still collating data on other Ghanaians stranded in the United States of America and other parts of the world to facilitate their return home.

Ghana currently has 6,486 positive coronavirus cases and 53 more people have recovered from the virus, putting the total number of persons who have recovered from COVID-19 in Ghana at 1,951.