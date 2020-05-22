Politician Kennedy Agyapong has revealed that he caused the arrest of controversial preacher Bishop Daniel Obinim.

The Head Pastor of International God’s Way Church was arrested on Tuesday, May 19, for alleged publication of false news and forgery of a document contrary to sections 208 and 159 of the Criminal and other offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) respectively.

Reacting to the arrest, the Assin Central Member of Parliament, who has been using his TV channel, Net 2 TV, to ‘expose’ Bishop Obinim claimed he caused his arrest and he will soon face the Economic and Organised Crime (EOCO) when the first case is over.

According to Mr Agyapong, Bishop Obinim is still in police custody for failing to meet a GH¢100,000.00 bail condition plus three sureties.

He added that he will expose other fake pastors using his TV channel.

