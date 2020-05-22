The passing of once-popular pastor, ‘Apraku My Daughter’, is still a topic for discussion in the Ghanaian media.

As already reported by Adomonline.com, news broke on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, that ‘Apraku My Daughter’ had passed on.

According to Prophet Kumchacha, a friend to the deceased, he passed on in his house which is located at Adom Estate, a suburb of Awutu Bawjiase near Kasoa.

His lifeless body was discovered inside his room when his children went to visit him.

The latest to come up about pastor Apraku is a video of his two daughters who were the first to discover his lifeless body.

The late Apraku and his ex-wife had three children. The eldest is a boy.

The boy was, however, not around when his sisters went to visit their father in his house to apparently inform him of Sonnie Badu’s intention to help him.

The two girls, as sighted in the video, are in their late teens or early 20s. The two are said to be still in school.