Musician Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has reacted to the death of the fallen pastor, Emmanuel Apraku, popularly known as ‘Apraku My Daughte’r, who was reported dead in his room on May 20, 2020.

Few hours after his demise, A Plus took to his Facebook page to say, Apreku my daughter is reported dead. May his soul RIP. Sɛ asah! (It is finished).

In a subsequent post, he posted a dialogue to depict how hypocritical some Ghanaians were when he wanted to help the pastor prior to his demise.

A Plus posted this after Apraku My Daughter’s died on his Facebook wall

The political activist formed part of the few people who wanted to help the man of God after his drunk video went viral on social media.

Kwame A Plus earlier shared a message with his followers and begged them not to mock or judge the fallen pastor.

He even went ahead to ask of his whereabouts because he had people who were ready to donate to him.