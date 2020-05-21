Tema Regional Police Commander, DCOP Akrofi Oyirifi Edward Johnson, says the police are in court to move a motion for nine inmates who have tested for COVID-19 to be taken to isolation centres for treatment.

Nine inmates at Ashaiman and one other at Kpone police cells last week tested positive for COVID-19 and this sent shivers down the spine of other inmates and police personnel.

Since then some steps have been taken to reduce spread.

DCOP Akrofi Oyirifi disclosed this in an interview at a time Zoomlion Ghana Limited and the Police administration have taken steps to disinfect police stations and barracks in an effort to mitigate spread of COVID-19 which is wrecking havoc across the world.

So far, no inmate or police officer has tested positive for the virus within Tema.