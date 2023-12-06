Music duo, Keche has reiterated their threats to go violent on their colleague, Pappy Kojo in a post that has sparked controversy on social media.

Keche, comprising Andrew and Joshua, have been at loggerheads with Pappy Kojo after he disrespected their brand during a Twitter poll.

It all started when Keche pleaded for their name not to be dragged into the Strongman-Medikal feud, but Pappy said they are not even worth being mentioned in the conversation.

They have since then thrown subliminal shots at each other, and Keche went to the extreme of recording ‘Face2Face’ a strong-worded song in which they jabbed Pappy Kojo and his mother.

In the last few months, bygone have been bygones until Pappy made an announcement of performing at Uniland concert come 29th and 30th December.

Keche is also billed for the show, and it will be the first time they would be meeting face-to-face following their online feud.

Commenting on the flyer, Keche announced they “will meet am for there”, probably to confront him over his latest tweet.

See tweet below