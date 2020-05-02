Although it was a live performance without a seated audience, musicians Kweku Smoke and Bosom P-yung made the awards show an exciting one with their energetic flow on the podium.

The two sensational rappers proved their awesome creative touches as they grabbed their microphones to amuse fans to the core.

Bosom got overwhelmed to the extent of mounting the seat of the piano centered for the music event.

Bosom P-yung mounts piano at 3Music Awards 2020 at Trade Fair [Photo Credit: Gershon Mortey/ Adomonline.com

Kweku Smoke opened up the show with his hit song with Sarkodie dubbed Yedin, preceding his showdown with the ‘Ataa Adwoa’ hitmaker.

