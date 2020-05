Singer Kuami Eugene has been crowned ‘Highlife Act of the Year’ 2020 at the ongoing 3Music Awards which is currently being held virtually at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair.

He won from a tough category, thus:

HIGHLIFE ACT OF THE YEAR

Cina Soul

King Promise

Dada Hafco

Kofi Kinaata

Fameye

Kuami Eugene – Winner

KiDi