The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) is calling for a comprehensive investigation into the leakage of papers in the ongoing West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The union believes it is about time the exam body, WAEC is held responsible for the actions and inactions regarding examinations in the country.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show, President of NUGS, Isaac Jay Hyde, warned they will resist any attempt by WAEC to cancel the purported leaked papers.

“We don’t want to hear anything about cancelation of exam papers; it has become a periodic issue and it is about time WAEC holds itself accountable. The students cannot continue to suffer and pay for WAEC’s failures,” he fumed.

ALSO READ:

Mr Hyde stressed the students are already burdened following the interruption of the academic calendar over the coronavirus pandemic.

“In a manner of fairness and accountability, the right thing must be done; the exam is not free so why we satisfy their demands to pay for the exam, they must hold themselves accountable and provide credible exam and if they have failed in their duty we need to know,” he said.

Meanwhile, they are calling for an independent probe into the circumstances that led to the leakage of the exam, adding that people found culpable must not go unpunished.