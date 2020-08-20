Rapper Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, has sent out an audio press release to thank fans who watched his Black Love Virtual Concert over the weekend.

The award-winning rapper also touched on Stonebwoy’s clash with his manager, Angelo popularly known as Angel Town.

In the release, he said though Stonebwoy was angry prior to the show, he had no right to lay a finger on him.

My limits were pushed beyond. Everyone has the right to be mad but no one has the right to assault. The situation that happened is not new and not to say it’s okay. I think my bro should notice.

MORE:

I am not talking about what led to it. What got me upset is the fact that he went physical. I know he didn’t come to destroy my show because we have had great relationship in the past.

Advising Stonebwoy, Sarkodie said he has been able to control his temper over the years because he psyched himself for it.

I built a mechanism to know how to deal with people regardless of how they react because there is always a bigger picture.

Listen to the full release below: