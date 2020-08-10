The Ghana Education Service (GES) has reviewed its sanctions meted out to some 14 students who were dismissed on grounds of various acts of misconduct during the ongoing West Africa Senior Certificate Examination (WASSCE) on August 3, 2020.

The affected students, following a crunch meeting, have been cleared to take their final examination conducted by the West African Examination Council.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on August 9 Directed Education Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku- Prempeh to engage the GES to reconsider its decision to ban some Senior High School (SHS) students from writing the rest of the papers.

The students from Tweneboa Kodua SHS, Kade SHTS, Sekondi College, Battor SHS, and Juaben SHS vandalised school furniture, smashed bowls containing evening meals in the dining hall, attacked invigilators, journalists, demonstrated and issued threats to school authorities for being firm during the invigilation of the exam.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, disclosed that the engagement between her outfit and the Education Minister arrived at a decision to allow the candidates proceed with the rest of the papers.

“We have decided that they go back to school to write their exam. And so we have directed that the heads of institutions should allow them to come to the school to write their paper,” she said on Monday.

She explained that the said students are to go to the examination centres under the strict supervision of their guardians.

“So they will not go to the school to write the paper alone. They will have their parents, relative or guardian escort them and then they will leave the campus immediately they finish the paper,” the PRO added.

She was, however, quick to add that all other sanctions remain in place as recommended by the letter from the Jubilee House.

This includes the surcharge for damage to property on campus and dismissal from their respective schools.

Read GES’ statement below: