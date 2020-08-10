A new photo of veteran actor, Emmanuel Armah, shows how the once bubbly man’s health is deteriorating by the day.

The actor is reported to be battling stroke which hit him in 2017.

Kalsoume Sinare, his colleague in the showbiz industry, posted the picture after she paid him a visit with Selassie Ibrahim and Farida Sinare.

From all indications, it seems all is not well with the once vibrant man who now looks slender and pale with a bandage and tube wrapped around his left hand.

Posting the photo on Instagram, the actress praised God for the sustenance of Mr Armah’s life.

“We visited Emmanuel Ammah today. Thanks to God for his continuous mercies,” her caption read.

The post has since attracted well-wishing messages from other industry players and fans.

Photo below: