Executive Director of the Institute for Educational Studies (IFEST), Peter Partey Anti, has described the West African Examination Council (WAEC) as an incompetent body.

According to him, it is unfortunate that the Ghana Education Service has failed to take measures to bring WAEC to order after proving on several occasions to be inefficient.

“Every year we allow WAEC to investigate themselves over exam malpractices and that is why we are always getting such unfortunate news everywhere. They have become complacent but for us, they have become incompetent and know nothing,” he fumed.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, he said it is not appropriate for the exam body to investigate themselves over actions they are involved in.

READ ALSO:

Mr Anti’s comment comes after the Africa Education Watch raised concerns over the continuous leakage of exam questions in the ongoing WASSCE.

According to the group, copies of answered examination papers such as Social Studies, Core Mathematics and Chemistry Practical examinations, which appeared on social media platforms, were the same questions that appeared in the examination.

WAEC has since initiated investigations into the circulation of the yet-to-be finalised version of an Examiners’ list for the WASSCE 2020.

He said for WAEC not to continue to enjoy its monopoly, the government should push for a change in parliament.

“If we need improvement, then let’s push for a change so that they can change our exam structure and allow other exam bodies to also come into place because WAEC has proven to be incompetent,” he said.

Mr Anti also wants any official of WAEC who is found to have played a role in the leakage to be prosecuted.