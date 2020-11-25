Graduates from the first batch of the free Senior High School (SHS) policy, who obtained excellent grades in the 2020 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), are set to benefit from a government scholarship for their tertiary education.

This is according to the Registrar of Scholarships at the Scholarship Secretariat in the Office of the President, Kingsley Agyemang.

Mr Agyemang said processes were underway to open the application portal for all brilliant but needy graduates to have their fair share.

He disclosed this on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday after two Asuoba-based students who had 6A’s and 2B’s were interviewed.

The students – Irene Adobea Amanful and John Dankwah- bemoaned how they will continue their tertiary education despite their excellent grades.

Amid tears, they expressed their hopes may be cut short as there was no sponsorship; however, Mr Agyemang’s announcement brought smiles on their faces.

He added the retooled Ghana Scholarships Secretariat is now strategically positioned to effectively deliver on its mandate of awarding scholarships to Ghanaians for tertiary education.