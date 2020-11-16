The 2020 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results of Daniel Kekeli Gakpetor have popped up on social media.

Mr Gakpetor was a student of the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon and winner of the 2020 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

A photo of the results fast circulating online captured he scored 8As in the provisional results released by the West African Examination Council.

His performance has earned him the love of many who have described him as indeed a genius.

Mr Gakpetor’s sterling performance in the NSMQ 2020 contributed significantly to his alma mater, PRESEC winning the coveted NSMQ trophy a sixth time.

Following the contest, he was offered the Academic City Presidential Scholarship Award worth US$ 40,000.

This is awarded to students for their distinctive academic excellence and devotion to affect society through creative innovations.

