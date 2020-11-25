The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it is unfazed by the latest polls by pollster Ben Ephson predicting victory for President Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party in the December polls.



The experienced pollster said the ruling party will win the December polls with a little over 52% while the opposition flagbearer John Mahama will garner 45.%.



Reacting to the report, the National Organiser of the NDC, Joshua Akamba, said the NDC will not allow themselves to be distracted by the survey by Mr Ephson.



“Ben Ephson predicted the same thing for us in 2016 and it sent us into opposition. This is something that is going to take the NPP into opposition, he predicted it before, and when he did, the opposite happened so let the NPP not be happy at all. Ghana will once again be blessed to have a leader like John Mahama who will deliver Ghanaians from the wicked hands of Nana Akufo-Addo,” he told Morning Starr host Francis Abban Wednesday.



Also reacting to the news, a Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Obiri Boahen, said the ruling party will not rely on the polls for its strategies.



“NDC presently being led by Mahama is unfit to lead this country. We are going to deliver a heavy blow to the NDC. As long as Obiri Boahen is alive, the NDC is not coming to power. I don’t rely on opinion polls, prophecies. But I rely on the volume of work we have put into this exercise,” he said.