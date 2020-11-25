Man arrives at wedding with six pregnant women - and claims he's the dad of them all

At a wedding, you’d hope all eyes would be on the bride and groom and that nothing would detract from their special moment.

But following Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba and his wife Brunella Oscar’s big day, all people talked about was one of their guests.

Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, a nightclub owner from Nigeria, may have stolen some of their spotlights after he arrived at the ceremony with six pregnant women in his arm.

People have branded him ‘controversial’ for his stunts (Image: prettymikeoflagos/Instagram)

The women, who joined him, also looked stunning in matching silver outfits, some wearing dresses, others in crop tops and trousers.

He shared a video on Instagram with the caption: “PM and his six Baby Mothers to be… no film trick, we are just living our best life. #ABetterTime #HappyHome #Familyiseverything #babybum.”

The post garnered mixed responses from his followers, with some accusing him of upstaging the happy couple and others in awe.

One person replied: “Pretty Mike turned up at Williams Uchemba’s wedding with six pregnant women. He was there at the door rubbing their belly.

“This is one reason I must have heavy military presence at my wedding venue. You’ll not come and chase clout on my special day.”

Another said: “Just when I thought I’ve seen it all!”