Education Tink Tank, African Watch, has sued the West African Examination Council (WAEC) for engaging ‘leaked identities’ to mark the 2020 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination.

This comes on the back of viral publication of a list of contact details of examiners for the 2020 WASSCE on social media.

The said document contained the names, schools, subjects, telephone numbers, home and email addresses, and other details of the examiners.

Though WAEC, following the leakage, described the situation as worrying, it was confident it would not affect its integrity.

However, Africa Education Watch, in a suit filed at the Accra High Court on Tuesday, September 29, argued that the “careless” conduct of WAEC could compromise the results of the just-ended WASSCE.

In its statement of claim, the plaintiff stressed though the outfit apologised and assured the public that what was leaked was not the final markers list, an SMS making the rounds suggests that the names on the leaked document had been invited to attend a coordination and conference marking of the 2020 WASSCE scripts.

Below is the writ of summons and statement of claims: