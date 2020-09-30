Experience has indeed proven to be the best teacher as Akuapem Poloo has dropped an inspirational message to her fans after her nude leaking saga.

Recalled the controversial actress went viral after her naked video was allegedly shared by one of her close friends.

A month after the matter has died down, Poloo says she has learnt not everyone in her face is her friend, and has decided her ‘hustle’ will be her only companion.

“Some friends will steal your shine, some relationships will block your shine. People are wicked and they will sell you out,” she said.

RELATED

Poloo said she now understands people can be two-faced, hence she will not be quick to judge by outward appearance.

She went ahead to encourage her fans to be vigilant, and not allow anyone sway them from their purpose in life.



