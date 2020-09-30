The Ofankor Police have gunned down two robbers on motorbikes who dispossessed a man of his gadgets and money.

About 10 :30 pm yesternight, the victim was returning home from Tantra Hills-Accra when the pair crossed him at his gate with the pillion rider pulling a knife on him and ordering him to surrender every valuable on him.

The rider searched his pockets and robbed him of his phone and a sum of GHC 800.00 after which they sped off towards the Ofankor/ Mile 7 main road.

The victim said he called on the Mile 7 police for assistance so an immediate information on the lookout of these suspects were activated for their possible apprehension.

The two were later spotted around the St. John’s Senior High School on the Ofankor-Achimota Main Road on a motorbike and in an attempt to apprehend them, one of them pulled out a pistol but the police was faster and gunned them down.

The Police found a pistol with seven rounds of ammunition and cash on them as well as the Royal Motorbike. Both bodies were removed and deposited at the Police Hospital for preservation, identification and autopsy.

The victim has also identified them as those who attacked him.