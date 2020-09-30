Drivers and commuters who ply the Nkotompo-Essam Beach Road in the Western Region were left stranded for several hours Tuesday night after a train collided with an articulator truck.

According to an eyewitness report on the incident, the accident was caused by a Takoradi-bound truck coming in from Sekondi.

In his narration, the truck driver failed in an attempt to run across the rail lines to avoid having to wait for the train to run its route past him.

Failing to do so, the train is reported to have run into the head of the articulated truck completely destroying the head of the truck.

Luckily, the driver escaped unhurt as he jumped out of the car before the collision.

It is alleged that poor visibility and the absence of a train traffic signal may have contributed to the accident.