Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa Constituency, PC Appiah Ofori, has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has blocked his number since he came to power or changed his number.

According to him, he has tried severally to reach him but the call has never gone through after they worked extremely hard in the trenches to bring him to power.

What hurts him most is the fact that the President failed to respond to a letter he wrote to him requesting to at least be made a Board Member for the Office of the Special Prosecutor so he could help put people in check and cut the various corrupt practices in the current administration.

The former lawmaker and anti-graft crusader was speaking in an interview with Accra-based TV3 when he made all these revelations.

He said: “Either he has blocked my line or changed his line. If I call him it doesn’t go [through]. I petitioned Akufo-Addo that I wanted to be sent to the Board of the [Office of] Special Prosecutor so that I will become the investigator but no response from him.

“I wrote the letter as soon as the Special Prosecutor was appointed. I just wanted to go there to investigate all these Auditor-General’s reports. Some of the Auditor-General’s reports are not comprehensive enough.”

He revealed that when John Dramani Mahama was President, he contacted him to help in the fight against corruption but he put his party first and therefore rejected the offer but he said he has since regretted that singular decision.