The parliamentary candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Suhum constituency, Oboafo Kwadjo Asante, on Monday, September 29, 2020, stormed five communities in the Okanta electoral area.

Mr Asante, with his campaign team, interacted with the constituents in the Okanta electoral area to explain his plan to develop Suhum even further.

In his interactions with the constituents, he threw more light on the good works of the NPP led by President Nana Akufo-Addo and appealed to the constituents to vote for him and the President come December 7.

The electorate at Okanta were happy and grateful for the many developmental projects in the constituency and assured Mr Asante of victory in the 2020 election.

“Round 2 is a must, get Involved. The alternative is scary and empty,” the residents chanted.