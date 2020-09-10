The West African Examination Council says it has handed over some teachers who invigilated the just ended WASSCE to the security agencies.

According to the Head of the Ghana National office, the teachers were found to have used their mobile phones and other foreign materials to assist students to cheat in the exam halls.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Wendy E. Addy-Lamptey said, “some proprietors and teachers were complacent in this unfortunate act.”

Some of these teachers she named include Evans Yeboah, a math tutor at Kede SHTS and Daniel Amenyor, an economics teacher at Akim Asafo SHS.

She said although Mr Amenyor was not an invigilator he stood by while the act took place.

Others are Kwame Appiah Kubi a social studies tutor and Kwabena Boakye a sculptor tutor, both from Dadieso Agric SHS as well as Micheal Kumah an Agric Science teacher at Akyem Swedru SHS.

“These people are already in the public domain and we have many more that we will be putting out,” Mrs Addy-Lamptey added.

She also revealed that two teachers, Richard Nkrumah and Sefa Acheampong have been charged with abetment adding “most of these cases are in court.”

Mrs Addy-lamptey also disassociated WAEC from the alleged leakages of questions saying “we don’t circulate ‘apor’.”

She added that the examination body has no interest in destroying its hard-earned reputation by leaking papers.

Also at the conference, Head of the legal department at WAEC, Rev Victor Brew also announced steps the examination body has taken including engaging the cybercrime department of the Ghana Police Service and other investigators to clamp down on the websites behind the leakages of WASSCE questions on social media.