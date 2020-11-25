The Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, has been awarded at the Ninth Edition of The West African Regional Magazine Achievers Business and Leadership Awards 2020.

Dr Opoku-Prempeh was given the Transformation Leadership in the Education Sector Award.

The event took place at the Marriott Hotel in Accra over the weekend.

A citation accompanying the award read: “This is recognition of your laudable performance in the Education Sector of Ghana, especially in the implementation of Free Senior High School education in the country, which has enabled more students gain access to Senior High School education.”

Announcing the Minister as the recipient of the Award, Ms. Rossette Aliu, Publisher of the West African Regional Magazine, said the aim of the Awards was primarily to celebrate inspiring individuals on the African continent.

She said it was also to motivate the collective African citizenry to follow in their footsteps.

Ms. Aliu commended the honourable Minister for his achievements since his appointment to date.