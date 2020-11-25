The Kpando office of the Electoral Commission (EC) has organised a day’s exercise to equip the visually impaired in the Municipality on voting independently.

The exercise was to ensure that people with visual disability were able to go through the electoral process on December 7 without any interference.

Emmanuel Jnr. Attipoe, Returning Officer, EC, Kpando, addressing the group, said it was important that people with visual impairment voted on election day freely as they are able to make decisions in life.

He said most people had over the years taken advantage of the members of the group and manipulated their choices on election day.

He said there was the need for the training on the use of the tactile jacket to help identify their preferred candidates on the ballot paper without coercion.

Mr Attipoe added that due to the peculiar situation of the visually impaired they would enjoy special treatment on the day of voting as they would queue alongside the pregnant women, the aged and the physically challenged.

Mr Attipoe said people with visual impairment, who could not grasp the training, could come along with a relative to assist them and that EC officials were also ready to assist.

He said the exercise had proven to be successful as one of the aims of the exercise was to minimise rejected ballots.

Madam Vivian Nartey, National Vice-Chair, Ghana Blind Union, entreated the members to strictly observe the COVID-19 safety protocols to protect themselves and loved ones on election day.

She took the participants through the use of the tactile jacket which would help them easily identify their choice of candidate on the ballot paper.

Madam Nartey, who was the facilitator of the exercise, urged the members to be patient when they arrived at the polling stations for the electoral offices to assist them.

She also urged them to enquire about the verification of the ballot by ensuring it was stamped before proceeding to vote.

Madam Nartey told them to use their right thumb to locate the ink pad while they use the left to pinpoint their preferred candidate.

All trainees were made to have a feel of the tactile jacket and how to locate the various candidates, both Presidential and Parliamentary.

The participants were drawn from the various communities within the Kpando Municipality.

