Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities, have announced the sacking of head coach, Goran Barjaktarevic after just two matches into the season.

The Bosnian has struggled to make an impact during his time with the Royals.

The Royals opened their 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season with 1-1 drawn game against Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium.

They were heavily demolished 3-0 by Accra Great Olympics in their matchday 2 game.

The defeat led the hierarchy of the club to terminate the contract of the 51-year-old.

Barjaktarevic has been at the helm for 11 months after taking over from John Paintsil who failed to meet the league criteria of having a CAF License A certificate.

Barjaktarevic won just three games out of 15 before the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of the 2019/2020 season.

He managed a win rate of 17.6% in his 17 games in charge.

Former Hearts of Oak Head Coach, Kim Grant, and former Ghana U23 coach Ibrahim Tanko are among the front runners for the vacant position.

Legon Cities will play Medeama in the matchday 3 games.