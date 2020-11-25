District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Upper West Akyem District in the Eastern Region, Eugene Sackey, says he was shocked his district was named as one of the hotspot constituencies ahead of the December 7 elections.

Mr Sackey said: “When I heard Adeiso has been picked as one of the hotspots in the region, I was very surprised because this Upper West Akyem is a very peaceful district.

“I am not downplaying the reports of the security agencies but looking at strategies in place, there is no way violence will be recorded here in the district.”

The DCE made this known on Adom FM’s morning show segment The Big Debate when the team visited the constituency.

The Ghana Police Service has identified a number of areas where chaos is likely to erupt ahead of the December 7 elections.

These vicinities are categorised into key flashpoints with the Ashanti Region topping the list with the most violence-prone districts in the country.

Mr Sackey said this time around, his outfit has been proactive and has put security measures in place to ensure that the election is held without any violence.

“We will vote peacefully in the district and so I can assure everyone that no violence will be recorded. Looking at the measures we have put in place, trust me, we will vote peacefully without any hitches,” he said.

Below is the list from the police: