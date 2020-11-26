The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has listed about ten specific interventions to be implemented for teachers should the party be voted into power on December 7.

These interventions, according to the party include an automatic employment for newly trained teachers, the abolition of the mandatory National Services, and the licensure examination.

Answering a question at the 2020 political parties debate on education policy organized by the University for Development Studies in collaboration with NORSAAC and OXFAM, the MP for Mion, Dr. Ahmed Alhassan Yakubu said teachers in rural areas will also be given special incentives.

But the Deputy Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum who represented the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in a rebuttal said the teacher licensure exams which the NDC has promised to abolish is not a punishment to teachers.

He said the exams was to affirm the profession and prevent people from abusing the title.

However, Dr. Yakubu who responded after the rebuttal said the NDC believes that once a person attends a training college that person is trained and qualified to be a teacher.

“In the event that the teacher does not pass the licensure exams, does that mean the fellow wasn’t trained as a teacher,” he quizzed

The comments were in response to a question by a representative of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) on what specific policies the various political parties had in place for teachers.