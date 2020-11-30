We are left with 12 days to the polls… If we sleep, we will sleep. So Ayawaso West people, don’t sleep. Put in seriousness and help Lydia… they claim last days are dangerous

She has been in the parliament so she should go again… its not the time for another person to replace her… It is a serious place not for people who are popular through movies and films… No no no…

We should give her that chance.. it’s a serious place… the laws of our country are enacted in parliament.. if Akufo-Addo will do the work well, she needs Lydia and all you need in your constituency, you will get it…

Otherwise if you make a mistake, you will always be at the theatres watching movies…

Shirley Ayokor Botchwey