Member of Parliament (MP) for Anyaa Sowutuom and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayokor Botchwey, says a vote for aspiring MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo will be a waste.
According to her, Parliament is for serious-minded people only but not popular movie actors who think their fame can win them power.
Addressing the electorate in a political rally that was organised over the weekend, she said the voters will only watch movies at theatres if they should vote for Mr Dumelo.