The National Democratic Congress‘ (NDC) secretary for the Wa East constituency, Kuri Suglo, has been reported dead.

Though the cause of death is not immediately known, reports indicate Mr Suglo passed on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

Mr Suglo was also the Assembly Member for Jeyiri in the Wa East Constituency before his demise.

Meanwhile, social media has been inundated with tributes for the late assemblyman.

Watch the photo below: