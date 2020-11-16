Senior lecturer at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana, Prof. Ransford Yaw Gyampo has made a shocking revelation about COVID-19 cases in the country.

His disclosure follows a recent surge in the disease.

Current information on the Ghana Health Service portal, puts the country’s COVID-19 case count at 50,123.

But, Prof. Yaw Gyampo believes information about the cases are being manipulated.

Although he could not immediately make known the justification of his claims, Prof. Gyampo says “the cases are much serious than we can imagine”.

The UG professor has since advised the general public to protect themselves.

“Information about COVID cases Ghana now, are being controlled for reasons not so much in the interest of all of us. Guys, my checks show that the cases are much more serious than we can imagine. Please protect yourselves!,” said Yaw Gyampo.