Comedian Emmanuella builds a house for mum

Young comedian, Emmanuella, has revealed she has built a new house for her mother.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, the 10-year-old said was thankful for all the encouragement and support her mum has shown her.

“I built this for you mom. Mummy, I know you said you want a portable house and this is it,” she captioned her post.

Emmanuella shared pictures of the well-furnished house. She also posed for photos with her mother, brother and her team inside the house.

The young comedian promised her mother a “mansion” in the future.

“Don’t worry it won’t make us go to hell my super Christmas mummy. I love you,” she added.