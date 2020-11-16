Comedian Emmanuella builds a house for mum

Young comedian, Emmanuella, has revealed she has built a new house for her mother.
Taking to Instagram to share the news, the 10-year-old said was thankful for all the encouragement and support her mum has shown her.
“I built this for you mom. Mummy, I know you said you want a portable house and this is it,” she captioned her post.
Emmanuella shared pictures of the well-furnished house. She also posed for photos with her mother, brother and her team inside the house.
The young comedian promised her mother a “mansion” in the future.
“Don’t worry it won’t make us go to hell my super Christmas mummy. I love you,” she added.