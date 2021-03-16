The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is on a collision course with President Nana Akufo-Addo over his decision to slash budget estimates for the Judiciary and the Legislature.

Mr Bagbin, during the presentation of the 2021 budget statement last Friday, directed the Interim Finance Minister, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who was present to convey the message to the President that any slash in the budget estimates for the two institutions will not be entertained.

In response, President Nana Akufo-Addo, through his Executive Secretary, Nana Asante Bediatuo, announced to the Speaker a GH¢77 million slash in the estimate presented by the Judiciary and Judicial Service and over GH¢119 million from the estimate of the Legislature.

The presidency cited current economic challenges for the decision.

