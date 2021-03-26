Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, well known as Mzbel, has taken to social media to beg her fans for help.

This was after she revealed her addiction to beer.

However, she did not clearly state her consumption level when she took to her Instagram page to make the revelation.

Attached to her post was a teary emoji while her caption was a call for help.

As dire as the 16 years hitmaker’s appeal maybe, fans and followers have decided to reply with humour.

Read her post below: