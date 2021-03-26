Rapper Medikal exhibited his football prowess at a sporting field where he went to challenge his crew yesterday.

Medikal, who was playing on the side of the Black Stars, a team they created on the pitch, dribbled his opponents and headed straight to the 18-yard box.

As the football fan juggled the ball around, cheers were sent to his direction by some players in his team.

A massive shooting saw the ball fly straight into the net despite the goalkeeper’s attempt to prevent it.

The Messi fanatic scored a hat-trick for the ‘Black Stars’ before the game was over.

Medikal quickly went into a jubilation mood, dishing out some dance moves to mock his contenders.

Watch video below: