The Ghana Black Stars have booked a place in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana secured a 1-1 all-drawn against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Thursday afternoon.

The game was staged at the FNB Stadium.

Ajax star Kudus Mohammed scored on the 49th minute before Pacy Tau scored for the home side on the 54th minutes.

This means the senior national team has 10 points after five matches played which has helped them seal their qualification.

Ghana will host Sao Tome in their final group game at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.