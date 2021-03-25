Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency and mother of Rufftown Records singer, Fantana, Dorcas Affo Toffey, has purchased Division One League side, Proud United.

The politician had in the past weeks been in talks with the club.

The club’s Chief Executive Officer, Jojo Duncan, has entered into an agreement with the MP to acquire 100% ownership of the Division One League outfit.

This was confirmed by Ebioma FM.

Meanwhile, Proud United are rock bottom on the league log with six points after 13 games.

The team will resume training Thursday at Nzema to begin official residential camping at Nawule ahead of their next league fixture.

Proud United will play their Division One League matches at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park at Nzema Aiyinase.