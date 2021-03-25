Some 50 young men and women have benefitted from the MTN Ghana Foundation’s Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Project at Suhum in the Eastern Region.

The project, in collaboration with Plan International, Ghana, is to equip young people with employment and sustainable entrepreneurship skills in fulfillment of SDG goal 8, which called for decent and economic growth.

Areas covered under the training programme included repair and rectification of faults of mobile phones, how to maintain a safe and secure work environment, introduction to mobile phone technology, basic customer service, and front-end repairs.

At the end of the training programme, the beneficiaries were each provided with equipment and kiosks to start their own mobile phone repair ventures within Suhum and its environs.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Chief Corporate Services Officer, Samuel Koranteng, said the project by the MTN Ghana Foundation forms part of our commitment to brighten lives.

He is certain this will go a long way to reduce the youth unemployment rate in the community and the country as a whole because the project has equipped the trainees with ready employable skills.

Mr Koranteng noted that due to the dependence on mobile phone devices, the services of the graduates will be useful in the community.

The MTN Corporate Services Officer urged the beneficiaries to adopt good maintenance culture to preserve equipment and workstations (kiosks) handed over to them.

Mr Koranteng expressed profound gratitude to Plan Ghana for partnering MTN Ghana Foundation to successfully implement the project.

“We also thank the Suhum Municipal Assembly for providing a conducive environment for the training of beneficiaries. We look forward to a great start of the project and we hope that this will grow into something bigger than we can imagine,” he added.