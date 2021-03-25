Torrential rain has wreaked havoc on educational and health facilities in the Nsuaem community in the Bosome-Freho District of the Ashanti Region.

Nurses have been displaced and educational materials destroyed as the rains rip off several structures.

The downpour ripped off the roof of four apartments, displacing the nurses and destroying their belongings.

Physician Assistant in charge of the facility, Ernest Atuahene Acheampong, said though the current conditions are not favourable, they are managing to discharge their duties.

Egypt’s Messi lookalike ‘becomes celebrity’

“It is very difficult working in this environment, most of our drugs have been destroyed, the roof on our apartment including the health centre is gone destroying all our belongings we are now perching with friends but we can’t say we won’t save lives,” he said.

Pupils and teachers of the Nsuaem community primary school were also victims of the heavy rains. Teaching and learning materials werr destroyed.

These pupils, who were seen drying their books on the football pitch, were hoping for an intervention to put their classroom blocks in shape.

Headteacher of Nsuaem D/A Junior High School, Bismark Adjei, said the school is running a shift system for the basic school while awaiting an immediate intervention.

“We have no option than to fall on churches if Authorities can’t fix it early,” he said.

The Assembly Member for the area, Daniel Acheamfour, said an apartment housing their drugs had its roof ripped-off two years ago and was yet to receive attention.

The recent heavy rains have compounded the situation at the health centre.

District Chief Executive, Yaw Danso, said the Member of Parliament for the area has released his share of the common fund for renovation, while they look forward to central government’s support.