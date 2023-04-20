Congratulatory messages are in order for Ghanaian singer, Francine Koffie, widely known as Fantana, following her feature in Season 2 of Netflix’s Young, Famous & African reality show.

The streaming service took to Twitter to announce the good news of the new season which begins on May 19, 2023.

Bring the champaaaagne darling, there’s some new faces to toast to! Season 2 of Young, Famous & African is coming to your screens on 19 May, exclusively on Netflix. #YoungFamousAfrican pic.twitter.com/jS5N5bh5K6 — NetflixSA (@NetflixSA) April 18, 2023

The former Ruff Town Records signee who is overjoyed about the milestone has taken to Twitter to confirm the news to her fans and followers.

GUESSS WHAT!!! YOUR GIRL HAS JOINED YOUNG, FAMOUS & AFRICAN , SEASON 2!!!! MAY 19th, on Netflix !!! LETS GO!!!🎉🇬🇭👑🌍🔥 pic.twitter.com/JQEIAeyWrN — iamfantana (@iamfantana) April 18, 2023

This reality series follows a group of famed, affluent young media stars in Johannesburg as they build careers, look for love and rekindle old flames.

The thriller of the show which has gone viral on social media shows that season 2 will see the return of the original cast of Khanyi Mbau (South Africa).

Other creative arts industry players featured include Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Annie Macaulay-Idibia (Nigeria), 2Baba (Nigeria), Zari the Boss Lady (Uganda), Naked DJ (South Africa), Nadia Nakai, Swanky Jerry (Nigeria), Andile Ncube (South Africa), and Kayleigh Schwark (South Africa).